Captain Secured SAD & BJP's Interests, Jeopardised Punjab: CM Channi's Gloves Off

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday came down heavily on former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for allegedly conniving with the Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to harm the interests of the state.

The Punjab CM was addressing a gathering at Punjab's Banga. He blamed Captain Amarinder Singh for working for the interests of the Badal family and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by threatening the interests of Punjab.

"Due to this, Congress MLAs have unitedly ousted him from the chair of Chief Minister. The new party floated by Amarinder is also aimed at benefitting the Akalis and BJP, thereby ruining the state," he said.

Punjab CM Channi slams Akali-BJP for harming interests of Sheduled Castes

CM Channi accused the Akalis of ignoring the interests of the Scheduled Castes. "Akalis have had an unholy alliance with BSP and have deliberately alloted them weak seats," Channi said. He said that this move will help BJP seize more seats.

"The primary motive is to ensure that interests of the SC community are harmed," Channi said.

Locking horns with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CM Charanjit Singh Channi called him a "rumour monger", who according to him is least bothered about the state.

Kejriwal making hollow promises: Channi

"Kejriwal is only making hollow promises whereas our government is delivering good governance and clean administration to the people," Channi said.

He urged people 'to not be misled by the tall claims of Kejriwal and company'.

CM Channi further said that an 'elite' nexus of politicos across the party line had been trying to loot Punjab by refraining people from enjoying power.

"The member of this elite group have a common bond in form of their own vested interests to loot the state. They have been willfully doing this by enjoying the power of the fruit in a game of musical chairs where the ruler changes after every five years but remains in their hands. However, now this nexus has been broken and the power with the common man," he stated.

Channi hits out at Badals for fostering cable mafias

The Punjab CM said that the people of the state know that petrol and diesel were the cheapest in the state in the entire northern region, with Punjab's electricity price also being the cheapest in the entire country.

"Our government has already reigned in the sand and the next turn is of the cable mafia. The Cable mafia is a puppet in the hand of the Badal family which is charging exorbitant rates from people soon," he added.

He expressed his gratitude to the Congress high command for bestowing him with an opportunity to serve the state. "I am working to resolve the issues that are faced by every common man of the state," he stated.

Inputs: ANI

Image: ANI/CHARANJITSINGHCHANNI-FACEBOOK