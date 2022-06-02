CBI Files Chargesheet Against Ex-Maha Minister Anil Deshmukh In Rs 100 Crore Bribery Case

A chargesheet has been filed against former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh and others by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with its investigation into Rs 100 crore bribery allegations levelled by ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The CBI filed its chargesheet before a special court against Deshmukh and his personal staff members Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande under IPC Sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On Wednesday, a special court in Mumbai had allowed dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze to turn an approver and seek pardon in the case.

Waze, in his application before the special CBI court, claimed that he had cooperated with the agency before and after his arrest. His confessional statement was also recorded under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

After Param Bir Singh was sacked as Mumbai Police Commissioner, he, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that the NCP leader asked him to extort Rs 100 crore a month from hotels, bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

"The preliminary enquiry prima facie revealed that a cognizable offence is made out in the matter, wherein the then home minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh and unknown others have attempted to obtain undue advantage for the improper and dishonest performance of their public duty," the CBI FIR has alleged.

The 71-year-old NCP leader was arrested in November 2021. He is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

Although Deshmukh denied the allegations he resigned from his post after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register a case against him.