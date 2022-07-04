CBI Probes Delhi Driver Recruitment Scam; Two AAP MLAs Under Scanner

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is once again embroiled in a controversy as two of the party MLAs have come under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly influencing the transfer and posting of drivers in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

The official of the CBI revealed that the Deputy CGM of DTC Shakil Ahmed, arrested in a bribery case, claimed during questioning that many MLAs used to interfere in the transfer and posting-related issues of drivers and other DTC staff. Ahmed is understood to have told the investigators that two MLAs — Mukesh Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra and Sanjeev Jha from Burari — had written letters to him to influence the postings, the officials claimed.

“Whether there was a quid pro quo in such recommendations is a matter for a probe for the CBI. Their alleged roles will be investigated as the case progresses,” an official said.

PTI contacted the above-named MLAs. Ahlawat said that as a public representative if people came to him with their problems, he might have called up the officials, justifying it as his 'duty'. Jha remained unavailable for comments as his staff said he was 'busy in the assembly session'.

Bribery case related to DTC

The CBI had arrested Ahmed and five others in a bribery case involving an amount of Rs 91,000 for the appointment of two candidates as consultants in the corporation last week. Besides Ahmed, the central agency has also arrested his former personal assistant Sunil, Depot Manager, Sector 3, Rohini, Kirti Bala Malik, retired DTC official Mahender, retired assistant traffic inspector Saffuzzama and DTC official Jeetu. They have all been sent to judicial remand. Following the arrest, the central agency conducted searches in which cash amounting to Rs 40 lakh (approximately) was recovered from Ahmed.

It is alleged that the accused indulged in illegal activities in the appointment of a retired assistant traffic inspector to the post of consultant in the DTC in lieu of undue advantages of varying amounts.

(With agency inputs)