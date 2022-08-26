On Friday, advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal demanded a CBI probe into Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's allegation that BJP is trying to poach AAP MLAs by offering Rs 800 crore. In a letter addressed to CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal, Jindal contended that some political parties make false allegations to defame their opponents and gain political mileage. According to him, the registration of an FIR and the subsequent investigation into the AAP supremo's serious allegations will ensure that the voters are apprised of the truth.

Advocate Vineet Jindal observed, "Nowadays using the allegation of defection of political parties to defame the opposition party and gain political mileage over the other parties by giving a false, negative view and giving a misrepresentation of the opposition is common. While democracy is a government of the people, for the people and by the people but it is a sorry state of affairs that the political parties use false allegations to defame the other parties. The voters are left vulnerable to the statements of these political leaders who give statements vested in their party's interest."

He added, "This makes the voters confused and uncertain about the choices of their representatives. It is imperative that the voters must know the truth and whether such allegations are true or false needs to be investigated to bring the real facts among the public so that the voters can't be manipulated by allegations made by political leaders. These allegations are very serious in nature and need to be investigated to find the truth behind the allegations made by Arvind Kejriwal against BJP."

Kejriwal levels big charge

After paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat a day earlier, Arvind Kejriwal alleged that BJP was aiming to poach 40 AAP MLAs by luring them with Rs 20 crore each. On this occasion, Kejriwal again threw his weight behind Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, citing that nothing was recovered from his residence. Expressing hope that the cycle of toppling elected governments will end, he thanked Sisodia and other MLAs for not deserting him.