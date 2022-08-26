Quick links:
Image: Twitter
On Friday, advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal demanded a CBI probe into Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's allegation that BJP is trying to poach AAP MLAs by offering Rs 800 crore. In a letter addressed to CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal, Jindal contended that some political parties make false allegations to defame their opponents and gain political mileage. According to him, the registration of an FIR and the subsequent investigation into the AAP supremo's serious allegations will ensure that the voters are apprised of the truth.
Advocate Vineet Jindal observed, "Nowadays using the allegation of defection of political parties to defame the opposition party and gain political mileage over the other parties by giving a false, negative view and giving a misrepresentation of the opposition is common. While democracy is a government of the people, for the people and by the people but it is a sorry state of affairs that the political parties use false allegations to defame the other parties. The voters are left vulnerable to the statements of these political leaders who give statements vested in their party's interest."
He added, "This makes the voters confused and uncertain about the choices of their representatives. It is imperative that the voters must know the truth and whether such allegations are true or false needs to be investigated to bring the real facts among the public so that the voters can't be manipulated by allegations made by political leaders. These allegations are very serious in nature and need to be investigated to find the truth behind the allegations made by Arvind Kejriwal against BJP."
After paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat a day earlier, Arvind Kejriwal alleged that BJP was aiming to poach 40 AAP MLAs by luring them with Rs 20 crore each. On this occasion, Kejriwal again threw his weight behind Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, citing that nothing was recovered from his residence. Expressing hope that the cycle of toppling elected governments will end, he thanked Sisodia and other MLAs for not deserting him.
"A day after the raid, these people sent a message to Sisodia that you leave AAP, come to us with AAP MLAs, we will topple the Kejriwal government, make you the CM and will finish all your cases. I must have done some good deeds in my last birth that I got an associate like Manish Sisodia. He rejected the offer. Since the last few days, they are after our MLAs. Every MLA is being offered Rs 20 crore. They are being asked to take Rs 20 crore and leave Kejriwal. I am very happy that even one MLA has not defected," the AAP supremo asserted.