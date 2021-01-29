'Centre Extending J&K Template To Other Parts Of India': Mufti On Delhi Police's UAPA Case

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti opined that the Delhi Police's registration of a case under UAPA in the Republic Day violence case is an attempt to quell the farmers' stir. For over two months, thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. In a dig at the Union government, the former Jammu and Kashmir CM contended that it was extending the J&K "template" to other parts of the country. She was referring to the Kashmiris being allegedly silenced into submission by the use of such "draconian laws".

GOIs template of terrorising Kashmiris into silence by using draconian laws & othering them is being extended to other parts of the country. Be it CAA or farmer law protests both were termed anti national & anti-terror laws like UAPA invoked to quell these peaceful movements — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 29, 2021

Special Cell commences probe

A day earlier, the Delhi Police's Special Cell registered an FIR to probe the farmers' tractor rally violence under the provisions of the stringent UAPA besides invoking sections of the Indian Penal Code. The Special Cell mentioned that public property worth crores of rupees had been damaged by violent mobs on Republic Day while 394 police personnel sustained injuries while performing their duty. As per its preliminary assessment, it has claimed that there was a pre-conceived and well-coordinated plan to break the agreement reached between farmer leaders and the police, to indulge in a violent confrontation with the security forces, to breach the Red Fort's sanctity and to create an "international embarrassment" for the Centre on Republic Day.

At present, the police are investigating the role of individuals and organizations based in India and abroad. Until now, the Delhi Police has registered 33 FIRs in connection with the violence while Look Out Circulars have been issued against 44 persons including farmer leaders. In one of the FIRs, 37 farmer leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal and Avik Saha have been named.

The Republic Day violence

On January 26, the farmers' rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. Apart from this, some protesters did not follow the pre-decided routes and instead proceeded towards Central Delhi. As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi.

In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While the situation was brought under control by the end of the day, the untoward incidents provoked outrage from scores of people across the country.

