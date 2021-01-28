Delhi Police Special Cell Files Case Under UAPA & Sedition Charges To Probe R-Day Violence

In a crucial development on Thursday, the Delhi Police's Special Cell filed a case to probe the farmers' tractor rally violence under the provisions of the stringent UAPA. Moreover, sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with sedition have also been invoked in the aforesaid FIR. The Special Cell mentioned that public property worth crores of rupees had been damaged by violent mobs on Republic Day while 394 police personnel sustained injuries while performing their duty.

As per its preliminary assessment, it has claimed that there was a pre-conceived and well-coordinated plan to break the agreement reached between farmer leaders and the police, to indulge in a violent confrontation with the security forces, to breach the Red Fort's sanctity and to create an "international embarrassment" for the Centre on Republic Day. At present, the police are investigating the role of individuals and organizations based in India and abroad. Until now, the Delhi Police has registered 33 FIRs in connection with the violence while Look Out Circulars have been issued against 44 persons including farmer leaders.

A criminal case has been registered & is being investigated under provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act & sections of IPC dealing with sedition. Role & conduct of organisations & individuals based in India as well as those out of country is being probed: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

Republic Day violence

On January 26, the farmers' rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. Apart from this, some protesters did not follow the pre-decided routes and instead proceeded towards Central Delhi. As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi.

In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While the situation was brought under control by the end of the day, the untoward incidents provoked outrage from scores of people across the country.

Crackdown on Ghazipur border sit-in

Earlier in the day, the Ghaziabad District Magistrate ordered the protesters at the Ghazipur border to vacate the area by Thursday night. Farmers have been participating at a sit-in on the borders of Delhi for over two months seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws. With the CISF, the RAF and the CRPF are currently deployed at the site, the DM has warned of the forceful eviction of protesters if they do not comply with his order. As per sources, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken the decision of ending the agitation of farmers in different districts including the border and the National Capital Region. However, the farm leaders have remained adamant on continuing their sit-in.

