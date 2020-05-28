Centre Issues First Response On Pulwama IED Attempt, Lauds Forces' 'timely Action'

Shortly after the security forces destroyed a vehicle fitted with an IED in Pulwama, the Centre has issued its first response lauding the security forces of the nation. MoS G Kishan Reddy hailed the security forces stating that the Pulwama-like attack could be averted because of the 'timely action by the J&K police, CRPF and the army.' Averting what could have been a major terrorist attack on Thursday, the Pulwama police, the CRPF, and the Indian Army detected and destroyed a vehicle fitted with an IED after receiving timely input and taking proper action.

A major incident of a vehicle borne #IED blast was averted in #Pulwama, J&K today due to timely action by the joint team of @JmuKmrPolice, @crpfindia and Army.



The whole nation is proud of our security forces. — Office of G. Kishan Reddy (@KishanReddyOfc) May 28, 2020

As per sources, on Wednesday evening, a vehicle skipped a signal between 8:30 to 9:30 pm at Aayangund Rajpora, Pulwama, after which forces fired a few aerial rounds, and followed the vehicle. Sources said that the persons in the vehicle managed to escape but left the car - a white Hyundai Santro - on road 200 meters from the naka. After checking, it was found that the vehicle was fitted with an IED later.

Sources confirmed that the IED was destroyed in a controlled detonation on Thursday morning by BDDS Team, with the purported modus-operandi bearing a striking similarity to the February 14, 2019, Pulwama terror attack - the worst ever on Indian security personnel, perpetrated by Pakistan-based terrorist groups.

Sources further informed that the case will be handed over to NIA and team has reached the spot. They said that the car was driven by Hizbul Mujhauddin terrorist, however official confirmation is awaited. Sources added that the car also bore a fake number plate.

