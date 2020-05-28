Fake Number Plate On Terrorists' Pulwama IED Car Came From BSF Jawan's Scooter: Sources

Shortly after the security forces destroyed a vehicle fitted with an IED in Pulwama, sources have now revealed that the number plate used by the terrorists was fake and actually belonged to a BSF Jawan posted in Kashmir. It wasn't even a car's number plate, it was taken from a scooter. Averting what could have been a major terrorist attack on Thursday, the Pulwama police, the CRPF, and the Indian Army detected and destroyed a vehicle fitted with an IED after receiving timely input and taking proper action.

As per sources, on Wednesday evening, a vehicle skipped a signal between 8:30 to 9:30 pm at Aayangund Rajpora, Pulwama, after which forces fired a few aerial rounds, and followed the vehicle. Sources said that the persons in the vehicle managed to escape but left the car - a white Hyundai Santro - on road 200 meters from the naka. After checking, it was found that the vehicle was fitted with an IED later.

Sources confirmed that the IED was destroyed in a controlled detonation on Thursday morning by BDDS Team, with the purported modus-operandi bearing a striking similarity to the February 14, 2019, Pulwama terror attack - the worst ever on Indian security personnel, perpetrated by Pakistan-based terrorist groups.

Sources further informed that the case will be handed over to NIA and team has reached the spot. They said that the car was driven by Hizbul Mujhauddin terrorist, however official confirmation is awaited. Sources added that the car also bore a fake number plate.

#WATCH J&K: In-situ explosion of the vehicle, which was carrying IED, by Police in Pulwama.



Major incident of vehicle-borne IED explosion was averted by Police, CRPF & Army after Pulwama Police got credible info last night that a terrorist was moving with an explosive-laden car pic.twitter.com/UnUHSYB07C — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

