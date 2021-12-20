Centre Launches Nationwide Campaign Celebrating 'Good Governance Week'

As part of the 'Good Governance' week, the Union government will conduct a nationwide campaign starting Monday, December 20, in all districts, states, and Union Territories to address public grievances and improve service delivery. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has a variety of events planned for the week of December 20-25 as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemoration.

The week-long events will be organised by DARPG in collaboration with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

Good Governance in the Ministry of External Affairs; Ease of Living and the Next Phase of Reforms for Reducing Compliance Burden; Mission Karmayogi - The Path Ahead; DARPG's Experience Sharing Workshop on Best Practices in Initiative for Increasing Efficiency in Decision Making; and DARPG's Good Governance Day celebration and inauguration of an exhibition on good governance practices are among the other events.

Centre launches Good Governance week

The topic of this year's Good Governance Week is "prashasan gaon ki aur," which will comprise a campaign to address public grievances and improve service delivery in all districts, states, and union territories. In his message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his regards for the success of 'sushasan saptah,' saying, "In the Amrit period of independence, we are marching ahead rapidly to create a transparent system, efficient process, and smooth governance to make development all-round and all-inclusive."

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, will be the chief guest at the good governance week's opening ceremony and will open an exhibition on good governance techniques. He will also launch the Good Governance Week portal and a booklet detailing DARPG's two-year successes. On the occasion, a film on 'prashasan gaon ki aur' will be presented, as well as the unveiling of the 'Good Governance Index-an assessment of the quality of governance in states/Union Territories.' During the week-long event, over 700 district collectors will visit tehsil/panchayat samiti headquarters to give prompt grievance redress and improve service delivery.

The DARPG and state governments have provided guidelines on the actions that district collectors will undertake at tehsil/panchayat samiti offices. According to the statement, video clips of district-level good governance practices would be generated and documented. The campaign will generate a national movement for good government and inspire future generations, according to the statement. In connection with the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations to commemorate 75 years of progressive India, Good Governance Week will highlight India's progress in encouraging citizen-centric governance and enhancing service delivery.

