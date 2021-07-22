Centre May Seek Suspension Of TMC MP Shantanu Sen For Snatch & Toss Antics In Rajya Sabha

The Central government will request Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh Singh to suspend Trinamool Congres MP Shantanu Sen for misbehaving with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while he was reading the statement on the 'Pegasus Project' report on Thursday.

High drama unfolded in Rajya Sabha on Thursday as Opposition members created ruckus over a range of issues including the Pegasus snoopgate controversy. TMC MPs tore papers and flung them into the air, throwing the Upper House into bedlam as IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw read a statement on the allegations.

TMC MP tears copy of IT Minister's statement

TMC and other opposition party members rushed into the well of the House as Vaishnaw was called to make a statement over the issue. They shouted slogans and tore papers that appeared to be copies of the statement that the minister was about to make.

As papers were flung into the air, the minister could not complete his statement and instead laid a copy of it on the table of the House. Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked members to desist from unparliamentary behaviour, then adjourned the house till 11 am on July 23.

After the adjournment of the House, a verbal feud ensued between BJP MPs and TMC MPs over Sen's behaviour which prompted the Marshals to intervene and bring the situation under control. Top NDA ministers held a meeting with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi over the events of the House.

NDA Ministers hold key meeting over RS row

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union ministers Ashwin Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan, and V Muraleedharan held discussions over the Opposition MP's misbehavior with IT Minister.

According to ANI sources, the government is mulling to bring privilege motion against TMC MPs who misbehaved with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while he was reading the statement on the 'Pegasus Project' report in Rajya Sabha.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on Monday, however, both Houses have failed to transact any business so far due to the continuous uproar by Opposition members.