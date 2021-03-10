Centre Offers Z+ Security To CM Mamata Banerjee After Alleged Attack In Nandigram: Sources

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked in Nandigram, the Centre on Wednesday offered Z+ security to her with security cover of a CRPF elite group. As per sources, the Home Secretary spoke to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal offering high-grade security to her in the wake of the recent incident.

The Z+ category entails a security cover of 55 personnel, including 10+ NSG Commandos and police Personnel. This level of security is provided by the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, also known as 'black cats. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also has its men as part of the unit. It is given to VVIPs (Very Very Important Person) and as per reports provides protection to just over a dozen individuals in the country.

Mamata Banerjee attacked

Hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked by 4-5 people alleging a 'conspiracy' behind the incident. The alleged attack took place as the TMC chief was returning after performing a puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram.

"Not even one Police official was present. 4-5 people intentionally manhandled me in presence of public. No local police present during program, not even SP. It was definitely a conspiracy. There were no police officials for 4-5 hrs in such huge public gathering," she said to the reporters after the attack. READ | Nandigram eyewitnesses claim 'No one pushed CM' as Mamata alleges attack & leg injury

As per reports, Mamata is currently at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for treatment. Her nephew, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has also reached the hospital.

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee brought to SSKM Hospital, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/8KVoBOPkHj — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jadeep Dhankhar visited the Chief Minister at the hospital to enquire about her situation. He has sought an update from Director, Security and Chief Secretary in the matter.

Although the CM is yet to file an official complaint, the Election Commission of India has sought a detailed report on the incident. As per her campaigning schedule, she was originally expected to spend another day in Nandigram.

Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.