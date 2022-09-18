Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher 'morally Shaken' By University Video Leak Scandal

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher on Sunday said that she is 'morally shaken' by the ghastly incident at Chandigarh University where several girl students on Sunday claimed that their private videos were allegedly 'leaked'. She also shared her concerns for the girls and their parents, who are alleged victims of this incident.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, "I am morally shaken by the ghastly incident at Chandigarh University. The name of my city is being tarnished due to this institute. I want to clarify that it is based in Kharar, Punjab. My heartfelt concern goes out to the girls & their parents who are a victim of this incident."

I am morally shaken by the ghastly incident at #ChandigarhUniversity. The name of my city is being tarnished due to this institute. I want to clarify that it is based in Kharar, Punjab. My heartfelt concern goes out to the girls & their parents who are a victim of this incident. — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) September 18, 2022

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, speaking to Republic, said, "This is a deep-rooted conspiracy and a gang is involved in this. Initially, it was said that there is a video of 60 girls but now police are saying there is only a video of one woman. This is a shameful act. Punjab Police's attitude looks like they want to keep the matter under the carpet."

Protests at Chandigarh University over objectionable video rumours

Protests flared up on the campus of Chandigarh University in Punjab's Mohali over "rumours" that objectionable videos of several women students were recorded. On the other hand, the Police have said a woman student, accused in the matter, had shared her own video.

Speaking to the media, Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said that the preliminary probe found that a woman student, who had been apprehended, had shared her own clip with someone stated to be from Himachal Pradesh whose role is also under the scanner,

He said that a First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354-C (voyeurism) and the Information Technology (IT) Act has been registered and the woman has been apprehended.

No suicide attempt has taken place, they are rumours, says University

Meanwhile, University authorities have denied reports that videos of several female students were made and shared on social media.

"At the preliminary level, we investigated and did not find that videos of other students were made," Dr Arvinder Singh Kang, Director, Students Welfare of Chandigarh University said.

"For fair investigation, university authorities got the FIR registered into the incident for a thorough and fair probe. Rumours regarding attempted suicide (by some students) and MMS of 60 students are not correct," he said.