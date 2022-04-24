Chandrakant Patil Slams MVA Govt Post Attacks On BJP Leaders; 'An Attempt To Kill Somaiya'

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Chandrakant Patil on Saturday slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state after the alleged attacks on BJP leaders Kirit Somaiya and Mohit Kamboj. BJP state president, Patil condemned the attacks and warned of retaliatory actions against the MVA government in Maharashtra.

Speaking about the alleged attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Chandrakant Patil shared a video on Twitter, in which he said, "The attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was an attempt to kill him. His car was damaged and he got injuries in the attack. He further added that the attack happened on the premises of the police station. "The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is doing violence in front of the police no," Patil said.

Referring to the law and order situation in Maharashtra, Patil slammed the MVA government and asked, "Do you (MVA government) want to create West Bengal or Kerala like situation in Maharashtra?”

Patil further hit out at the MVA government on the Hanuman Chalisa controversy surrounding Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana. "Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana were not allowed to go out of their house. 500-600 people were gathered outside their house. Police were there only to see the drama?" he said.

He further slammed the police and said that they arrested Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana but did not arrest those who were protesting outside their residence.

'BJP will retaliate'

Calling out the attacks on Kirit Somaiya and Mohit Kamboj, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, "If state administration with the help of police will crumble the law and order situation, then BJP and common men will not remain silent." He further added, "We would retaliate in the same way. Our workers won’t remain silent."

Kirit Somaiya attacked

After the Mumbai police arrested independent Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana over the Hanuman Chalisa row on Saturday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that Shiv Sena workers were creating ruckus outside the Khar Police Station.

He stated that he was injured as heavy stone-pelting took place outside the police station. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader wrote, "Heavy stone throwing at Khar Police Station by Shivsena Gundas, my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to bandra police station."

Earlier on Saturday while speaking to the media, Kirit Somaiya slammed the Maharashtra government's 'Mafia Raj' and said that this was going to be the end of the 'Ravanraj'.

He further questioned, "Why is Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray uncomfortable with Hanuman Chalisa despite being a son of Hindu Samrat?," adding that he will be meeting the Ranas in the police station. It is pertinent to mention here that Navneet Rana had earlier sought help from Devendra Fadnavis and Narayan Rane.

Notably, Mohit Kamboj's car was allegedly attacked by a huge mob near Matoshree in Mumbai's Bandra on Friday. The incident took place when Kamboj was returning from a private program at night. As soon as he reached Bandra's Kalanagar, near CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Shiv Sena workers allegedly tried to stop his car from moving and attacked it.