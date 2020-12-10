Chautala Asserts Credentials As Farmers' Leader, Links Future In Govt To MSP Assurance

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala asserted that he will resign from his post if he cannot ensure MSP for the farmers. He was reacting to Congress' demand for the JJP leader to step down in the wake of the farmers' protests against the three agrarian laws. Claiming that farmers in Haryana get MSP as compared to Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Punjab, he cited the record procurement of bajra.

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala remarked, "I have already made it clear. I will sit here till I can ensure that farmers get MSP for their produce. The day I cannot assure this, I will resign and go out (of the government). We have procured 7.5 lakh MT bajra. Yesterday, we have given clearance to procure 55,000 MT bajra. This level of procurement of bajra has not been seen in history."

Read: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Writes To PM Modi Over Farm Laws And Farmers Agitation

"The first and foremost demand of this movement was that MSP should be added. In the state, we assured this. In Rajasthan, this did not happen. This did not happen in Punjab, where the CM exploited the farmers," he added.

Read: Agriculture Minister May Appeal To Farmers To End Stir & Work With Centre In 4 Pm Briefing

'Regularly talking to the Centre'

During his interaction with the media, he defended JJP's decision to continue the alliance with BJP. With 10 MLAs, JJP is an important constituent of the ruling coalition. Quoting his great-grandfather Chaudhary Devi Lal, Chautala contended that the voice of the farmer is heard only if the latter is represented in the government. Moreover, the Haryana Deputy CM revealed that he had himself given suggestions to the Centre regarding the farmers' concerns. Thereafter, he expressed hope that the ongoing standoff will be resolved at the earliest.

Chautala stated, "Chaudhary Devi Lal always used to say that the government listens to the farmers only if farmers have a share in the government. Our party is regularly talking to the Centre. The state government is also regularly giving suggestions to the Centre. I hope that the standoff is resolved at the earliest."

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Confuses Farmers' Agitation With India-Pakistan Issue; Dumbfounds All

The JJP leader elaborated, "I have talked to all three Ministers who were in the committee and other leaders who are regularly monitoring this process. We have given our suggestions and even the farmer unions have given their suggestions. The Centre has also held talks with them. If the Centre is ready to give the farmers beneficial things, then it is the victory of their struggle."

Read: Haryana CM Khattar Chairs Key Cabinet Meeting Amid Farmers' Agitation Against 3 Farm Bills