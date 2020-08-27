Chennithala Alleges Secretariat Fire An 'act To Hide Files' Related To Gold Smuggling Case

Reacting to the fire incident that was reported in the protocol section of the General Administration Department in the Secretariat on Tuesday, Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that it is 'sabotage act' to hide files pertaining to ongoing probe into the gold smuggling case.

The opposition leader further revealed that during the fire incident many files were taken a way and some of them were even stolen. He said the United Democratic Front will demand for an NIA probe into the incident.

Chennithala on Wednesday also wrote to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan over the fire incident, alleging that there were links between the incident and the no-confidence motion that had been passed in the Kerala Assembly earlier in the day.

'The NIA should investigate this'

"This is sabotage. It is an act to hide files related to gold smuggling. This includes files related to Embassies, Consulates, Raj Bhavan, guest house booking, protocol. Those are all paper files. The Home Secretary, Revenue Secretary and GAD Secretary said there were no backup files available for these files. It was heard that a number of files were taken away. Some of them have also got stolen. The truth will not come out if the Chief Secretary or any IAS official inquires. The NIA should investigate this. The United Democratic Front (UDF) will demand this," he said while speaking to ANI.

Fire at the General Administration dept in the Secretariat

According to media reports, the fire was first noted in one of the computers of the protocol section of the General Administration Department in the Secretariat on Tuesday evening by 5 pm. From there the fire soon engulfed a portion of the office and gutted files that were stored in racks nearby. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only two employees were present in the office at that time of the incident. The fire was doused within 15 with the help of fire and rescue department.

NIA probe in gold smuggling case so far

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested four more accused on Monday, August 24 in the Kerala gold smuggling case. The agency has so far summoned 25 persons as accused in the case, out of which 20 persons have been arrested. The matter is related to smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate in Kerala and it had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

The recent arrest made by NIA on Monday icludes- Jifsal C V, a resident of Kozhikode; Aboobacker P of Malappuram; Muhammed Abdu Shameem of Kozhikode; and Abdul Hameed PM of Malappuram in Kerala. The three key accused in the gold smuggling case are Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair.

(With inputs from ANI)