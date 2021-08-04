Chhattisgarh CM Launches Gauseva Commission, Says 'Our Responsibility To Protect'

In a bid to strengthen cattle conservation across the state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said to the newly appointed officers that "Gau-Seva is not just a slogan for us, it is our responsibility". The state government has appointed five new officials for the state's Gauseva Commission.

CM Baghel, while addressing the new office bearers, said, "Gau-Seva is not just a slogan for us, it is our responsibility. In Chhattisgarh, protecting and conserving cows is an important part of the campaign to transform the lives of farmers. The state government is taking effective steps in this direction through Narva, Garua, Ghurva, Bari, and Gauthans under the Suraaji Gaon Yojana and Gordhan Nyay Yojana".

Gaus-Seva is the government's responsibility

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister highlighted some key points during the meeting. He said in the government's last two and half years tenure, the state has achieved remarkable success in the conservation of cows, and Chhattisgarh has now become an example for the country.

The program was attended by Gauseva Commission Vice-Chairman Mannalal Yadav, and the newly appointed members of the Gau-Seva commission named Atal Yadav, Shekhar Tripathi, Narendra Yadav, Purushottam Sahu, and Prashant Mishra. CM Bhagel congratulated the officers on their new jobs and directed the members to carry out their day-to-day responsibilities.

Many state cabinet ministers were also present, including Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, the state's Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, legislators Mohit Ram Kerketta and Uttari Jigde, and Chattisgarh Gauseva commission Chairman Mahant Shriram were present at the event.

Chhattisgarh Gau-Seva schemes

While addressing the newly appointed members, Baghel also highlighted that Chhattisgarh has become India's first state to procure cow dung at Rs 2 per kg. He said that this scheme has opened a new source of income for farmers, women, and backward people of society. He further explained how the scheme has helped in the dairy business and has helped cow owners to provide proper care, including fodder and water for the cows. The traditional practices of Roka-Chekka have also been revived in the state, added CM Bhagel.

The state has sanctioned around 10,000 gauthans and nearly 5000 of them are reserved for gauthans for pasture. He said state-run schemes like Narva, Garuva Bari, and Gordhan schemes will revive the rural economy of Chhattisgarh and will improve the quality of the land.

IMAGE: PTI

(With Some ANI Inputs)