Chhattisgarh CM Writes To PM Modi; Seeks Supply Of 1cr COVID Vaccines, Syringes Per Month

In a key development, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel, wrote to Prime Narendra Modi seeking a monthly supply of 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses and syringes each to the state on November 3. In addition, CM Baghel informed PM Modi that 80% of the state residents are jabbed with the first dose and 37% have received both doses of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 but the state is facing a major dearth of vaccine doses currently.

"Chhattisgarh does not have adequate vaccine doses for second doses and no vaccine at all for the first dose," CM Baghel's letter read.

Shoratge of COVID-19 vaccines & syringes in Chhattisgarh?

In the letter to PM Modi, CM Baghel outlined that due to the official Chhattisgarh government's website cgstate.gov.in, a total of 12,02,435 first doses have been administered along with 28,932 double doses which adds to 1,60,54,152 first doses and 73,72,344 second doses in toto. Also, the Chhattisgarh CM brought to the fore that nearly 38,82,646 doses of the second jab are due, however, only 31,93,735 doses are available with the medical infrastructure of the state.

Notably, CM Baghel further mentioned 'as against 31,93,735 doses of vaccines that are available, only 19,76,722 syringes are available'.

"Because of this, the vaccination is being affected," CM Baghel wrote.

Furthermore, he stated that the Chhattisgarh government had administered 4,29,006 vaccine shots on September 20 therefore, if the state authorities received sufficient doses, they have the capacity to administer nearly 6-7 lakhs vaccine doses on a daily basis.

"1 crore vaccine doses and 1 crore syringe should be made available to Chattisgarh. If both are made available in insufficient quantities, we will be able to attain the cent per cent goal for COVID-19 vaccination," CM Baghel wrote.

COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh

The state's infection count climbed to 10,06,121 as of November 3 and the death toll reached the 13,583 mark after three COVID-19 patients succumbed to the virus on the day. As per reports, the recovery count in the state has risen to 9,92,248 after 7 people were discharged from hospitals while 20 patients' home isolation had come to an end. Notably, no fresh infections have been reported across 18 Chhattisgarh districts.