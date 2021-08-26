Chhattisgarh Congress Crisis: TS Deo Compares Rift With CM Baghel To 'sibling Rivalry'

Amid the intensifying crisis in Punjab Congress with Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu factions at warring terms, there have been reports of a possible internal rift in Chhattisgarh Congress too, between CM Bhupesh Bagel and Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo.

Surprisingly, without categorically denying the speculations, TS Singh Deo has rather termed the internal rift as 'healthy competition', thus putting a seal of affirmation on the possibility of the internal feud in the Chhattisgarh Congress. Justifying the internal rift, Deo said "there is rivalry even among siblings".

He (Bhupesh Baghel) might be the CM for 50 years or 10 years or 2 years. This is not fixed. There is rivalry even among siblings. Healthy competitions take place. I will carry out the responsibility that is given by the High Command: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

Chhattisgarh Congress crisis

"If a person plays in a team then doesn't he think about becoming the captain? Won't you want to become one? Everyone thinks about that but the question is not about his thoughts, it's about his capabilities. High Command takes a decision," TS Singh Deo further said while indicating that the CM Baghel's tenure is not fixed and the final word lies with the Congress leadership in Delhi.

Deo also refuted the rumours of splitting the CM tenure for 2.5 years, calling it media speculation and adding that the Congress High Command decides about the role of the people in the party.

"Party never spoke about 2.5 years formula. This was just media speculation that such a formula was formed when CM in Chhattisgarh was chosen. High Command decides the roles of people in the party. We carry out those responsibilities, TS Singh Deo said.

As the tussle for the chief ministership in the state persisted, CM Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday. Addressing media upon his arrival at Raipur after meeting Rahul Gandhi, CM Baghel had assured that he would step down from his post if party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi ordered him to do so. As the CM Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress's tenure crossed the two-and-a-half-year mark, supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the need for change in leadership and brought in the concern of rotational chief ministership.

Reportedly, TS Singh Deo's supporters had claimed that the current Health Minister was promised to be made the CM before his current regime ended. According to sources, TS Singh Deo had already conveyed to the party's high command that he could not wait any more than two months for the change in power. He also said that he would resign from all party posts if his demands were not met.

Chhattisgarh Congress Chief PL Punia on Tuesday clarified that there was no change of guard in the party leadership in the state. Chhattisgarh's crisis, if intensified further, will be an added mess for Congress leadership which is already struggling with the crisis in Punjab in the runup to Assembly elections in the state.

Punjab Congress crisis

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress Committee Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have been at loggerheads for a long time now. However, the rift has intensified further after Navjot Sidhu's elevation to PCC president. The Sidhu led faction has demanded the removal of Amarinder Singh as the chief minister for failure to fulfil some of the poll promises.

Moreover, Congress is also facing the ire of the people and the Opposition for the anti-national statements given by Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor regarding Kashmir's integration. Captain Amarinder has taken strong exception to the recent remarks of Sidhu's advisers on sensitive national issues like Kashmir and Pakistan. Facing criticism, Sidhu summoned Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg to his residence in Patiala on Monday.

Malvinder Singh Mali had waded into the issue of abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. He reportedly said if Kashmir was a part of India, then what was the need to have Articles 370 and 35A. Mali also claimed that Kashmir is a separate state. On the other hand, Pyare Lal Garg reportedly questioned chief minister Amarinder Singh's criticism of Pakistan, saying that criticizing Pakistan is 'not in the interest of Punjab.'