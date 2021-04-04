Chhattisgarh Encounter: Congress Slams Shah's 'poll Campaign'; Mourns Jawans' Martyrdom

As Home Minister Amit Shah holds a review meeting over Sukma-Bijapur Encounter, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday, slammed Shah for his 'political campaign'. Raising questions on the encounter, he asked how this incident happened inspite of PM Modi and other top officials' presence. 22 jawans' bodies have been recovered after the fiercest gunbattle with Naxals in Chattisgarh last night.

Congress slams Amit Shah over Chhatisgarh encounter

Forces ambushed by 400 Maoists

Elaborating on the details of a deadly encounter between security forces and Maoists at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chattisgarh, Sundarraj Pattilingam, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, has confirmed that one jawan is still missing since yesterday. The Bastar Range IG affirmed that 12 Maoists were killed in the encounter that broke out last night and as many as 16 of them were left injured. The search operations continue for the one missing CoBRA jawan who hails from Jammu & Kashmir, Pattilingam said.

As per sources, security forces while hunting for Maoist commander Hidma were ambushed on Saturday, following which an encounter broke out. The security forces were met with nearly 400 Maoists that opened fire upon the jawans. As per officials, 22 jawans have been martyred in the encounter. The security forces consisting of DRG, CRPF, STF and Cobra commandos were deployed in an anti-Maoist operation on April 2. 760 personnel from Tarrem, 200 from Usur, 195 from Pamed, 483 from Sukma's Minpa and 420 personnel from Narsapur were involved in the anti-terror operation.

According to the initial reports, the encounter lasted for over 3 hours and severe damage was inflicted on the Maoists as well. An emergency meeting of DGP DM Awasthi, Special DG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Ashoke Juneja and other officers was held in Raipur. Addressing reporters on Sunday evening, the Bastar Range IG also said that security officials are yet to recover 7 AK-47s, 1 LMG and 2 SLRs, which were lost during the encounter.

Home Min takes stock of the situation

Cutting short his campaign in Assam, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel returned to his state to take stock of the situation. The Chief Minister held a detailed discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter, who has also curtailed his campaigning for the assembly polls and returned to the national capital. The Home Minister too has cut short his Assam campaign and returned to Delhi to chair a high-level meeting at his residence with Sanjay Chander, Special DG CRPF present.

