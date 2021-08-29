Chhattisgarh: T S Singh Deo Says Cong High Command To Take Decision On Leadership Change

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo on Saturday said that the decision on leadership change in the state will be taken by the Congress high command. The statement from the Health Minister came at a time when the party leader Rahul Gandhi has been holding separate discussions with both Chief Minister Baghel and Deo. CM Baghel visited Delhi twice this week and held talks with Congress leaders while Deo returned from the National Capital on Saturday.

The Health Minister did not reveal details of the meeting, however, added that the high command has heard the matter and different issues were discussed.

"They have heard us out. The final decision they will take. Different issues were discussed. There was a whole-hearted discussion with the high command regarding that. We also listened to their opinions. The whole matter is with the high command and the final decision lies with them," he told reporters at the airport.

While answering the question of changing the Chief Minister's post based on the rotational formula, Singh Deo said, "The party has never stated that there has been a promise."

Responding to the recent meeting between the party's state in-charge P L Punia and 40 MLAs close to CM Baghel, Deo replied "there is nothing to it if they had gone on their own. However, it is true that P L Punia-ji had said that MLAs were not called to Delhi. If they went on their own, then there is nothing to it as it is a free country."

It is pertinent to note that when CM Baghel was earlier asked about leadership change, he had replied, "the party's in-charge for the state had already mentioned last time that there was a discussion on the leadership and there was nothing more to be said".

Congress' PL Punia denies tussle between Chhattisgarh CM Baghel & TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh's Congress party in-charge PL Punia on Friday said that the media reports of tension between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior Minister TS Singh Deo were absolutely 'false'. While stating that Baghel and Deo share good relations, PL Punia said that the two meet each other normally. Informing that both of them respect each other a lot, he said that reports in the media are 'baseless'.

Bhupesh Baghel invites Rahul Gandhi to Chhattisgarh

During his visit to Delhi, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday met former party President Rahul Gandhi for 'political as well as administrative' discussions. Speaking to the reporters after the meeting, Bhupesh Baghel asserted that he invited Rahul Gandhi to Chattisgarh and that the latter had gladly accepted. Baghel later held a meeting with over 40 MLAs and ministers of Chhattisgarh who had arrived here in solidarity with the chief minister. These legislators put up a show of strength in Baghel's support and wanted him to continue as chief minister.

(With PTI inputs)