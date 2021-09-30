Last Updated:

Chidambaram Breaks Silence, 'hurt' Over Congress Workers Protesting Against Kapil Sibal

On Wednesday, after Kapil Sibal raised questions over the functioning of the Congress, several Delhi Congress workers staged a protest outside his house

Written By
Saptarshi Das
Chidambaram

IMAGE: PTI


Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing committee P Chidambaram has condemned the attack made outside Congress leader Kapil Sibbal's house on Wednesday. Kapil Sibal in his allegations had urged the Congress leadership to hold elections concerning the post of the Congress president, the CWC and the central election committee. Turning his attention to the attack, P Chidambaram claimed that he was 'hurt'. 

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday had reiterated his demand that the Congress should introspect amid the recent turmoil in the Punjab Congress unit further attesting 'no action' has been taken regarding the party's leadership even after a letter by 'G23 dissenters.'

P Chidambaram on protest outside Kapil Sibal's house 

As Delhi Congress workers staged a protest outside Kapil Sibal's house, Rajya Sabha member P Chidambaram attested helplessness of not being able to conduct meaningful conversations with the party forum. While putting forward his disappointment, Chidambaram added in a tweet, "I also feel hurt and helpless when I see pictures of Congress workers raising slogans outside the residence of a colleague and MP. The safe harbour to which one can withdraw seems to be silence."

Other leaders condemn attack on Sibal; questions Congress' values

Since the vandalism outside Kapil Sibal's house, several leaders came out in support of the former while expressing their disappointment. BJP leader Manish Tiwari put out a tweet condemning the attack, terming it as an act of 'hooliganism.' 

Backing Kapil Sibal, Congress MP Anand Sharma on Thursday, urged party chief Sonia Gandhi to take strong action against Congress workers protesting at Sibal's house in Delhi. Sharma while speaking on the hooliganism portrayed by Congress said that 'violence was alien to Congress values.' Anand Sharma is also part of the G-23 leaders who had sought systemic changes in Congress. He also put out a tweet on the same.

Protestors outside Kabil Sibal's house demand him to 'leave the party'

On Wednesday, after Kapil Sibal raised questions over the functioning of the Congress, several Delhi Congress workers staged a protest outside his house. Carrying 'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal' placards and raising slogans against Sibal, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) workers protested outside his Jor Bagh residence, saying they were "hurt" by his remarks. The protesters raised slogans against Sibal asking him to "leave the party." Several leaders including Randeep Surjewala hit out at Sibal for what he said was questioning the leadership from which he had earlier "benefitted".

Image Credits - Twitter (ANI)

