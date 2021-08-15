Chidambaram Hits Out At Centre On Observing Aug 14 As 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday said that the horrors of partition were not committed on one day alone. Hitting out at PM Modi, the Congress leader said that India should behave as a mature and seasoned nation.

Horrors of Partition were not committed on one day alone



PM Modi has designated August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 15, 2021

P Chidambaram's views on August 14

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Chidambaram asked that what will India do if Pakistan designated August 15 as "Partition Horrors Condemnation Day?" Stating that hostility apart, India and Pakistan are neighbours, the former Union Minister said that India can change its friends but cannot change its neighbours.

What will India do if Pakistan designates August 15 as ‘Partition Horrors Condemnation Day’?



Hostility apart, India and Pakistan are neighbours. We can change our friends but we cannot change our neighbours



India should behave as a mature and seasoned nation — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 15, 2021

PM Modi announces Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2021

As Pakistan marked its 75th Independence Day, PM Modi on Saturday, announced that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Citing that millions of Indians were displaced due to mindless hate and violence, PM Modi said that this day will remind India of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony. As India celebrates its Independence Day on Sunday, August 15, the ocassion has been titled as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

PM Modi explains the significance behind 'Partition Horror Remembrance Day'

Delivering the Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Sunday, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. While announcing that every August 14 will be observed as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', he recalled that millions of people were displaced whereas many lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence". Addressing the people on August 15, he described partition as "one of the biggest tragedies" of the last century. He opined that yesterday's announcement will serve as a fitting tribute to the people who suffered during the partition.

PM Modi remarked, "We celebrate Independence but even today, the pain of partition pierces our hearts. It is one of the biggest tragedies of the previous century. After Independence, these people were forgotten very soon. Yesterday, India has taken an emotional decision."

He added, "From now onwards, August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' every year. It is essential that we should remember the people who suffered inhuman situations, who suffered torture and who were not even accorded final rites with honour. The announcement of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Independence Day is a respectful tribute from all Indians to such persons."

