Chidambaram Hits Out At Centre On Observing Aug 14 As 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

After PM Modi announced that Aug 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', P. Chidambaram said that India should behave as a mature nation.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday said that the horrors of partition were not committed on one day alone. Hitting out at PM Modi, the Congress leader said that India should behave as a mature and seasoned nation. 

P Chidambaram's views on August 14

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Chidambaram asked that what will India do if Pakistan designated August 15 as "Partition Horrors Condemnation Day?" Stating that hostility apart, India and Pakistan are neighbours, the former Union Minister said that India can change its friends but cannot change its neighbours. 

PM Modi announces Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

As Pakistan marked its 75th Independence Day, PM Modi on Saturday, announced that August 14 will be observed as  Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Citing that millions of Indians were displaced due to mindless hate and violence, PM Modi said that this day will remind India of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony. As India celebrates its Independence Day on Sunday, August 15, the ocassion has been titled as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

PM Modi explains the significance behind 'Partition Horror Remembrance Day'

Delivering the Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Sunday, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. While announcing that every August 14 will be observed as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', he recalled that millions of people were displaced whereas many lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence". Addressing the people on August 15, he described partition as "one of the biggest tragedies" of the last century. He opined that yesterday's announcement will serve as a fitting tribute to the people who suffered during the partition. 

PM Modi remarked, "We celebrate Independence but even today, the pain of partition pierces our hearts. It is one of the biggest tragedies of the previous century. After Independence, these people were forgotten very soon. Yesterday, India has taken an emotional decision."

He added, "From now onwards, August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' every year. It is essential that we should remember the people who suffered inhuman situations, who suffered torture and who were not even accorded final rites with honour. The announcement of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Independence Day is a respectful tribute from all Indians to such persons."

