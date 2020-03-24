The Debate
'Shocked' Chidambaram Claims Coronavirus Economic Task Force Not Formed; FM At Work

Politics

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a jibe at Central government over the formation of an economic package in view of the coronavirus outbreak

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chidambaram

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a jibe at the Central government over the formation the economic task-force in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said that it was shocking that even after four days of the announcement of an Economic Task Force by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the government was allegedly yet to form it. 

This statement of Chidambaram comes after PM Modi on March 19, announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to deal with the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus outbreak. He said that the task force will remain in regular touch with all stakeholders, take their feedback and make decisions accordingly.

FM on economic task force

On the contrary, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday allowed states and Union Territories to lift foodgrains for three months in advance from Food Corporation of India (FCI) for distribution through ration shops in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Finance Ministry has also announced that contractual workers will be paid during the lockdown period and that the employees will be marked as 'on duty'. All non-essential services have been stopped due to the outbreak of coronavirus. It notified the Department of Personnel and Training regarding the maintenance of essential services in ministries and departments regarding the developments.

First Published:
