'Shocked' Chidambaram Claims Coronavirus Economic Task Force Not Formed; FM At Work

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a jibe at the Central government over the formation the economic task-force in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said that it was shocking that even after four days of the announcement of an Economic Task Force by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the government was allegedly yet to form it.

Woke up to read the shocking news that, four days after the PM’s announcement, the promised Economic Task Force has not been set up by the government ! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 24, 2020

This statement of Chidambaram comes after PM Modi on March 19, announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to deal with the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus outbreak. He said that the task force will remain in regular touch with all stakeholders, take their feedback and make decisions accordingly.

FM on economic task force

On the contrary, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday allowed states and Union Territories to lift foodgrains for three months in advance from Food Corporation of India (FCI) for distribution through ration shops in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure adequate supply of foodgrains to the public and financially assist the State Govts, Department of Expenditure, @FinMinIndia has agreed to the Food & Public Distribution Department's proposal that foodgrain for 3 months can be lifted by States/ UTs on credit from FCI. — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 23, 2020

This will ensure that the States do not face any cash constraint in distributing food to those in need. — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 23, 2020

The Finance Ministry has also announced that contractual workers will be paid during the lockdown period and that the employees will be marked as 'on duty'. All non-essential services have been stopped due to the outbreak of coronavirus. It notified the Department of Personnel and Training regarding the maintenance of essential services in ministries and departments regarding the developments.

Due to social distancing and isolation measures to contain spread of COVID19, there is a likelihood of number of contractual labour & outsourced staff working for Govt of India being unable to attend work, resulting in deduction in wages, thus causing hardship to them. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fivRbENiPo — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 23, 2020

