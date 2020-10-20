Bihar Polls: Chirag Paswan Exudes Confidence In LJP Winning More Seats Than JDU

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on Monday claimed that his party will win more seats than the ruling JD(U) in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. In yet another attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Paswan said any vote to the JD(U) would "destroy" Bihar tomorrow. The tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated to: "The LJP will win more seats than the JD(U) and will build a new and young Bihar with the pledge of #Bihar1stBihari1st."

READ | Amid LJP's Pro-BJP Stance, Tejashwi Backs Chirag Paswan's Accusations Against Bihar CM

The LJP has announced the names of 95 candidates so far in two lists. Chirag Paswan reiterated that BJP-LJP would form the next government in Bihar after assembly poll results are declared on November 10. He advised BJP leaders not to use terms like "vote katua" (splitter of votes) against his party "just to keep Nitish Kumar happy".

"I am pained at the term vote katua being used against the LJP," he told PTI. "They should apply their own wisdom and not use such words just to make somebody happy," he said, asserting BJP leaders are targeting his party at the behest of Nitish Kumar.

Urging more respect from the BJP towards his late father and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, he said they should not use such term for a party built earnestly by someone who was their colleague in the government just about 11 days ago.

"Ultimately, a BJP-LJP government will be formed in the state after November 10," he said, adding that BJP should not say things that may hamper possibilities of a future coming together of the two.

READ | Bihar Polls: BJP Clarifies On Ties With LJP After Chirag Paswan's 'support PM Modi' remark

LJP won't contest under CM Nitish

On October 4, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) decided that it won't contest Bihar polls under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, passing a resolution for an LJP-BJP government at the Central Parliamentary Board meeting headed by LJP chief Chirag Paswan. Snubbing Paswan, BJP has reaffirmed Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate and has released its seat-share with JD(U) with BJP keeping 121 seats for itself out of which 11 seats will be given to Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insaan Party. On the other hand, JD(U) will field its candidates in only 115 constituencies whereas Hindustani Awam Morcha has been given the go-ahead in 7 seats.

READ | Chirag Paswan Doesn't Want To Complicate PM Modi's Bihar Campaign: 'Target Me If You Must'

READ | Bihar Elections 2020: BJP Warns LJP Chief Chirag Paswan, 'don't Take Our Leaders' Names'