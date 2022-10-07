Cholas Spread Sanatan Dharma To Nations: Singhvi Counters Kamal Haasan's Technical Defence

Kamal Haasan's technical defence that Hinduism did exist during the era of the Chola dynasty did not cut ice with Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Singhvi conceded that the word 'Hindu' may not have existed back then but clarified that Tamilians believed in 'Sanatan Dharma'. He also added that the Cholas not only worshipped several Hindu Gods such as Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu but also spread the faith to several countries. In a veiled dig at the actor-turned-politician, the Congress MP stressed that denial of religion is not foundational in Tamil Nadu.

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi remarked, "The term Hindu didn't exist, but Sanatan Dharma was foundation of early Tamils. Cholas worshipped Shiva, Vishnu and Durga and spread Sanatan to many countries. Denial of religion or God not foundational in TN. Yes ritualism and religious elitism rightly decried."

Kamal Haasan opined, "The name Hindu religion did not exist during Rajaraja Chola's period. There were terms like 'Vainam, 'Vainavam', 'Saivam', 'Samanam' etc. But the term Hindu was brought into existence by the British". From the 9th to the 13th century, The Cholas ruled a large part of south India from the 9th to the 13th century and even invaded modern-day Southeast Asia and Sri Lanka.

Controversy over religion of Cholas

A day after the release of the film 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1', National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaalan sparked a row by claiming that Raja Raja Chola was not a Hindu. The period action drama film is based on the fictional novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' which revolved around the story of Raja Raja Chola. Vetrimaalan commented, "Raja Raja Chola wasn't Hindu but they (BJP) are trying to steal our identity. They have already tried to saffronize Thiruvalluvar. We should never allow that". However, BJP leader and former MLA H Raja strongly disapproved of the filmmaker's claim.

H Raja stated, "He has success in his name itself. Let me ask him to name any two churches and mosques that were built by Rajaraja Chola. Who is he? He is a staunch Shiva devotee. He used to call himself 'Shivapadhasekaran'."

On Thursday, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also waded into this debate. PTI quoted her as saying that people would raise their voices against those who try to conceal various Hindu cultural identities. Maintaining that the concept of worship is ingrained in Tamilianas, she emphasised that both Shaivism and Vaishnavism are identities of Hindus.