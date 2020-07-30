Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot To Hold CLP Meeting After Governor Okays Assembly Session In Aug

Amid the ongoing political uproar in the Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is all set to chair the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on Thursday July 30, at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. This comes a day after the deadlock over convening the assembly session ended with Governor Kalraj Mishra agreeing to call a session from August 14. Various strategies to deal with the ongoing political crisis will be discussed in the Legislature Party meeting. Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara, in-charge Avinash Pande, and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will also be present at the meeting.

Raj Bhawan's announcement to summon the state assembly came after the Gehlot-led Cabinet sent a fourth proposal to the Governor mentioning August 14 as the new date. The government said the new date met the 21-day notice requirement in which the Governor had insisted earlier counting the days from July 23 when the first proposal for the session was sent to the Raj Bhawan. The Gehlot camp had earlier requested to begin the session on July 31.

The Governor, in his order further instructed that all measures should be taken during the assembly session, as per the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The order for convening the Assembly was issued after repeated requests by CM Gehlot whose government is facing a crisis due to differences in the ruling Congress.

The Rajasthan political crisis

The political crisis in Rajasthan began on July 11 when Sachin Pilot along with his supporting legislators went to Delhi to meet the party high-command. The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and Pilot widened after the legislators belonging to the latter's camp skipped two Legislative Party meetings. Pilot was then removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress. The state government has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot-led government.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image PTI)