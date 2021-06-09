CM Himanta Questions 'tolerant' Presumption On 'delusional Dictator' Vadras As Jitin Exits

Following 'young guard' Jitin Prasada's departure from the Congress, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned why senior leaders were abandoning the grand old party to join the BJP if the Gandhi family was 'tolerant' and PM Modi and the saffron party wasn't. Himanta Biswa Sarma, a former Congress leader himself before he joined the saffron party, countered Congress' claim that PM Modi was intolerant and asked why leaders were leaving the party despite the Gandhi family being 'tolerant'. Launching an attack on the Congress leadership, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that leaders preferred to work in a democratic culture than working for a 'delusional dictator' who was not connected with the public.

Assam CM Himanta calls Gandhi-Vadra family 'delusional dictators'

They say Modi ji is intolerant .



Then why so many senior Congress leaders are abandoning the “tolerant” Gandhi family and wanting to work with Modiji ?



People prefer to work in a democratic culture rather than work for a delusional dictator disconnected from the masses — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 9, 2021

Jitin Prasada says 'BJP is the only national party'

Jumping ship from Congress to BJP, Jitin Prasada on Wednesday claimed that BJP was the only remaining national party, while all others were reduced to regional levels. Stating that Congress was not able to work for the people, he refused to speak any ill of Congress. The 48-year-old former Union Minister, a senior Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh's switch to BJP just comes as the party focuses on the all-important UP polls in early 2022.

"An important phase of my life is to begin from today. I have a three-generation connection with Congress, so I took this important decision after a lot of deliberation. In the last 8-10 years I have felt that if there is one party that is truly national, it is BJP. Other parties are regional but this is national party," said Prasada. He added, "BJP is the people's party and works for the people. I felt my earlier party cannot work for its people. I will not speak much, my work will do it. I am a loyalist of BJP now". Prasad is the second Rahul aide after Jyotiraditya Scindia to join BJP in the recent years, while Sachin Pilot is only still in Congress as his rebellion was crushed.

About Jitin Prasada

Born on November 29,1973, Jitin Prasada was educated at the Shri Ram College of Commerce and also completed his MBA. Commencing his political career with the Indian Youth Congress in 2001, he won his first election three years later by winning the Shahajahanpur Lok Sabha seat. He also went to win in the 2009 Lok Sabha election- this time from Dhaurara. He served as MoS during the Manmohan Singh-led UPA tenure handling portfolios such as Steel, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Road Transport & Highways and Human Resource Development. However, his career suffered a setback as he lost to BJP's Rekha Verma from Dhaurahra not just in 2014 but also in 2019 where he lost his deposit.