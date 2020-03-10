As BJP-Cong Eye MP Floor Test, CM Kamal Nath Asks 'Why Will Scindia Leaving Impact Us?'

Unruffled by the exit of senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, CM Kamal Nath on Tuesday, said to Republic TV that Congress was very confident. He added that the party was unaffected by Scindia leaving them and that the party will pass the floor test. Nath who had chaired a Congress Legislative Party meeting had passed a resolution against Scindia, condemning his 'betrayal of people's mandate'.

Kamal Nath: 'Why will Scindia leaving impact us?'

"We are very confident. We will pass the floor test. Why will Scindia leaving impact us? Those who have been held captive, are in touch. Why they are being to taken to Banglore? There is nothing to worry," he said to Republic TV.

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days. Scindia himself is likely to join the BJP on 12 March and will also allegedly file for Rajya Sabha nomination on 13 March.

Congress passes resolution against Scindia

Congress has passed a resolution against Scindia while Congress MLAs have turned on him terming him a 'traitor'. Kamal Nath held an emergency meeting of all his MLAs but only 45 MLAs of the remaining 90-odd MLAs attended. Moreover, he has told Congress to be ready for mid-term polls.

"Congress legislative party condemns the unfortunate manner in which attempt has been made to insult the people's mandate by satisfying the personal ambitions of Jyotiraditya Scindia. We unanimously express gratitude to Congress president that she expelled Jyotiraditya Scindia from the primary membership of the party."

Kamal Nath - Scindia feud

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently assured guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto, including farm loan waiver and regularising guest teachers, were not fulfilled. Moreover, he allegedly reached out to 5-6 young leaders in the Congress after tendering his resignation including Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, former Union Ministers RPN Singh, Milind Deora, Jitin Prasada, Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi.