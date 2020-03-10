MP Crisis LIVE Updates: Operation Lotus? Nath Govt Teeters; BJP Open To 'welcome' Scindia

The Madhya Pradesh government plunged into crisis on Monday after senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in his leadership. Kamal Nath accused the BJP of taking an immoral route to

'destabalise the govt' and vowed to resist it.

Earlier Nath told the cabinet meeting, "I will not allow (anyone) to destabilise my government with the help of mafia." "I have dedicated all my life to serving the people, but the BJP has indulged in immoral ways to destabilise my government. My biggest strength is people's faith and their love showered on me. I will not allow anyone to destabilise the government elected by the people," he said.

Following the development, MP Forest Minister Umang Singhar told PTI, "We have resigned. Now it is up to the chief minister to take a call." Out of the 28 ministers, 20 were present at the cabinet meeting, besides the chief minister. In an apparent move to quell the internal dissent, the chief minister was requested to reconstitute his cabinet to accomodate the revel MLAs in the council of ministers.

Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi

On Monday, Kamal Nath who met with Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, had to rush back to Bhopal, wherein he called an urgent cabinet meeting at 10 PM after a faction led by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who, along with at least 17 legislators, went incommunicado, sparking intense speculation about the fate of his government. Many of these legislators, including ministers, had flown to Bengaluru Monday morning.

After the meeting with Gandhi, Nath said any decision on the party's nominees for Rajya Sabha polls would be taken unanimously. "All issues were discussed with the Congress president and everything will be resolved unanimously," he told reporters in Delhi.

With trouble mounting for the Kamal Nath-led government, the Congress party last week accused the BJP of conducting 'Operation Lotus' to topple the government, after 10 MLAs and those of its allies travelled to Haryana, though the BJP had repeatedly denied the charge. On Tuesday morning, Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that the saffron party was disinterested in toppling the Kamal Nath-led government in the state. Dismissing the allegations of conducting 'Operation Lotus', the BJP called the political plight in Madhya Pradesh as the "internal matter" of the Congress party.

Earlier in the day, a section of Congress leaders, mostly of Kamal Nath camp, demanded that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra be nominated from the state for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, seen by many as an attempt to thwart Scindia's chance to reach the Upper House.

BJP-Congress tussle

While factionalism has reared its head again in Congress, the BJP too was having some anxious moments due to a couple of MLAs. While the Congress, which was voted to power in MP after 15 years in 2018, has 114 MLAs, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators.

Four Independent MLAs, two lawmakers of the Bahujan Samaj Party and one legislator of the Samajwadi Party are supporting the Congress-led state government. As per the arithmetic in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the two parties are sure to win one Rajya Sabha seat each, but a tussle is likely for the third seat. Two assembly seats are vacant following the demise of a Congress and a BJP legislator.

(With PTI inputs)