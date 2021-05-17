'CM Mamata Creating Hurdles For CBI In Its Narada Scam Probe': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

Following the arrest of the TMC party leaders in connection to the Narada scam case, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvarghiya on Monday lashed out at the state's ruling party and CM Mamata Banerjee. Attacking CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC workers of coming in the way of the CBI probe, the BJP leader suggested that they should "opt for a legal remedy".

This latest development came shortly after the West Bengal CM & TMC supremo rushed to the CBI office following the arrest of Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, and Sovan Chatterjee by the CBI.

Narada Scam: Kailash Vijayvarghita attacks CM Mamata & TMC

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Vijarvarghiya said that CM Mamata Banerjee, who is under the oath to maintain law and order in the state is sadly indulging in threatening law enforcing agencies and creating hurdles for the CBI. This is very unfortunate for the people of West Bengal, he added.

CM of West Bengal @MamataOfficial who is under oath to maintain law and order in the state is sadly indulging in threatening law enforcing agencies and creating hurdles for the CBI. This is very unfortunate for the people of Bengal #NizamPalace — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) May 17, 2021

Narada Scam: CM Mamata Makes Big Statement

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee left the CBI office in Kolkata at around 5 pm on Monday, ending her 6 hours dharna against the arrest of four leaders in the Narada sting operation case. "Court will give the decision," said Banerjee as she left the CBI office.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress (TMC) ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra were arrested by the CBI in connection with the Narada scam. Several other top leaders like Kalyan Banerjee, MP Santanu Sen and Ratna Chatterjee had arrived at the CBI office, while TMC supporters staged a protest outside the office in Kolkata.

Following the arrest of TMC leaders, Mamata Banerjee dared the central agency to arrest her as well. She questioned how the Central agency could arrest the leaders without the permission of the Speaker and the state government, informed her lawyer Anindo Raut to the media.

Top TMC netas arrested in Narada case

Earlier in the day, TMC minister Firhad Hakim claimed that he has been arrested by the CBI without prior notice after being called in for questioning in the Narada sting case. Senior TMC MLA Madan Mitra, minister Subrata Mukherjee and ex-TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee too were brought to the CBI office along with Hakim. Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar sanctioned the prosecution of TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee - erstwhile ministers in the purported Narada sting tapes, by the CBI.

The Narada sting tapes, made public before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2016, had recorded TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs allegedly receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of promised favours. The sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuel of the Narada News portal. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation in March 2017.

(Image: ANI)