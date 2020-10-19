'CM Uddhav Stepped Out For 1st Time': Fadnavis Slams MVA's Response To Torrential Rains

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday castigated Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over the response to the torrential rains in the state. Alleging that the CM was taking things very lightly, he lamented that immediate assistance had not been declared. According to Fadnavis, Thackeray and other Ministers had stepped out of their homes only after he announced his visit to the rain-affected areas.

Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to the CM and assured all possible help, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly opined that Thackeray simply wanted to politicise the issue. Earlier in the day, Thackeray questioned Fadnavis on not paying enough attention to his home state. He remarked that the BJP leader should join forces with the state government in demanding help from the Centre instead of campaigning for the Bihar Assembly election.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray stated, "If he (Fadnavis) goes to Delhi, the PM will also step out. He should go to Delhi. As it is, he is visiting Bihar." He added, "I think that he is a responsible politician from Maharashtra. We have to provide relief to the people. Instead of campaigning in Bihar, please recall where you belong to. When there is a natural calamity in the state, if the state government requires help, everyone should come together and ask the Centre for it."

Responding to Thackeray's comments, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis retorted, "He (Thackeray) is taking things lightly. To make such a statement in a serious situation does not suit a CM. For the first time, CM stepped out of his house and went on a three-hour visit. He should understand the gravity of the situation and announce immediate help."

"I reached here from Bihar. But you were in Maharashtra. Why didn’t you visit the people? The CM and Ministers stepped out only after I announced my visit. Wherever I am, only Maharashtra is on my agenda. As you are the CM, you should have clout in Delhi. The PM himself called him, took stock of the situation and assured all possible help. He just wants to play politics. He is not bothered whether the farmer lives or dies," Fadnavis elaborated.

Torrential rains cause havoc

Torrential rain in districts of Central and Western Maharashtra has resulted in floods, landslides and severe water-logging in many low-lying areas. While at least 48 people have lost their lives, over 7 lakh hectares of crops such as cotton, sugarcane, pomegranate etc. have been damaged. During Monday's visit to Solapur, the Maharashtra CM reviewed the situation and handed over cheques for relief aid to some of the affected families. On the other hand, Fadnavis covered parts of Pune, Solapur and Osmanabad districts to assess the damage caused due to the heavy rains. Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar visited Osmanabad to inspect the affected areas and interacted with the farmers.

