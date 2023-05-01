CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Says Land Transferred For Construction Of Heliport In Palampur

Land for the construction of a heliport at Palampur in Kangra district has been transferred to the Tourism department and the detailed project report (DPR) of this initiative will be ready soon, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

The proposed 82-kanal land is situated in Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, about three kilometres from Palampur city, and a sum of Rs 9 crore will be spent for constructing this heliport, he said in a statement issued here.

Sukhu said the government is working to develop Palampur as an information technology (IT) hub, adding the heliport will give new impetus to tourism activities in Kangra district.

He said the government aims to establish heliports closer to district headquarters to reduce travel time for high-end tourists.

Deputy commissioners have been instructed to identify land on priority for paving the way to implement this flagship scheme by constructing the heliports, he added.

This will not only give wings to the promotion of tourism in the state but also assist in emergency situations, Sukhu said.

He reiterated that Kangra is being developed as the tourism capital of the state and efforts are underway to enhance infrastructure to promote tourism in the district.

