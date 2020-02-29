CM Uddhav Thackeray & Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Review Mumbai Metro Project Work

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the ongoing construction of the Mumbai Metro-1 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) corridor. During his visit, the Chief Minister, dressed in casuals, also visited the Sahar metro station and inspected the work there as well. Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray was present during the inspection.

Uddhav Thackeray also inquired about the construction details from Metro employees working at the project. The total progress of the work in the Mumbai Metro-1 project currently stands at 59% and the progress of tunneling stands at 63%. At the same time, the progress of Sahar Metro station has been 48%.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, which is implementing the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz corridor last year, had stated that 100 percent tunneling work of the project will be completed by September next year. Apart from this, the Corporation hopes to complete 70 percent of civil work and get the first rolling stock by December 2020, MMRC said in a statement.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray back in December had put a stay on the metro car shed proposed at Aarey colony, touted as the lungs of the city.

The nearly Rs 30,000-crore project will connect Cuffe Parade business district in the extreme south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central with 26 underground and one at-grade station.

(With Agency Inputs)

