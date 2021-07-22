CM Yogi Warns UP Youth Of Property Confiscation For Wrongs; Chandrashekhar Azad Dares Him

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, distributed appointment letters to Excise inspectors who cleared the UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exams. Heralding it as the UP and Centre's vision under 'Mission Rojgar', he claimed that the govts were empowering the youth. Addressing the Lucknow event, Adityanath warned the youth to not be swayed by people saying 'those who do wrong things will have their properties snatched'.

Adityanath said, "My appeal to the youth of the state is that they should not be misled by anyone. No one can do wrong today. (But) whoever wants to get his property confiscated, he should do wrong".

Responding to the CM's dare, Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad said, "The movement to protect the rights given to the Dalits - Backward - Tribals by the Constitution will continue. For this, if Chandrashekar's property is confiscated, no worries. To protect Constitution written by Baba Saheb, this was also be done. By the way, you apply reservation now." Azad has been arrested multiple times by both Delhi police and UP police.

On July 8, Azad declared that his outfit Azad Samaj Party will contest on all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year. Employment to the youth, checking crime, women empowerment, food security, health, and right to education will be the issues that will be raised by his party, he said during a cycle rally in Bulandshahr. Azad Samaj Party had tied up with Pappu Yadav in the Bihar polls.

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. Samajwadi Party and BSP have decided to not ally and shut their doors to Congres, opting to ally with smaller parties if needed or go solo. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

In 2017, polls were marked by tumultuous family fights in the Yadav family - with Akhilesh throwing out uncle Shivpal and replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav as the party chief. Later, the then-UP CM stitched an alliance with Congress - with Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi holding joint rallies. This poll-alliance failed miserably, winning only 55 seats, while the BJP won 312 seats - ushering in Yogi Adityanath's maiden term.