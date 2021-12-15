CMs' Conclave: PM Modi Urges BJP CMs To 'carve Niche For Govts', 'focus On Ease Of Living'

At the Chief Minister’s conclave held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Varanasi, the PM urged all the Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states to ‘carve their niche’ in some or other sectors of governance during the BJP’s regime. The meeting was held on the second day of PM Modi's visit to his parliamentary constituency on December 14.

During the meeting of BJP chief ministers and deputy chief ministers, PM Modi had stressed that all the Chief Ministers should prioritise providing ‘ease of living’ to the people.

PM Modi directs BJP CMs to prioritise 'ease of living'

Speaking on various issues, PM Modi briefly deliberated with each and every one of the 12 CMs and also asked them about the ongoing development schemes and plans in their respective states.



Reiterating his emphasis on "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance", PM Modi urged states to remove laws that have become archaic and reduce compliance burdens. The BJP further informed that PM Modi also told them to work on "One District, One Product" as a way to promote economic prospects and strengthen India's ambition to become 'Aatmanirbharat.'

PM Modi shared his plan to develop an international market for Indian products. ' Once this initiative obtains traction in states, they must consider exporting their products and developing a global market for them,' PM had said, emphasising the necessity to concentrate on quality and brand creation in order to promote exports of locally-made items.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of technology in governance, calling for data-driven governance to guarantee last-mile delivery, efficiency, and accountability.

Need to focus on youth development & women empowerment

Speaking on the growth front, he emphasised the importance of youth development and women's empowerment as priority sectors for all governments, as well as the need to strengthen nutrition campaigns and combat the malnutrition threat. He also advocated for promoting a sports and fitness culture among the youth.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Earlier today, continued the discussions with BJP CMs and Deputy CMs. They shared different good governance practices from their respective states."

Earlier today, continued the discussions with @BJP4India CMs and Deputy CMs. They shared different good governance practices from their respective states. pic.twitter.com/VuZMWSR4pP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2021

According to the BJP, the "Mukhyamantri Parishad" (chief ministers' conclave) undertook extensive deliberations. The meeting was attended by BJP President JP Nadda, as well as the party's chief ministers and deputy chief ministers, as well as other top figures. The discussion focussed on exchanging good governance methods for the improvement of society.

