'Coalition With JDS Was Loss For Congress', Says Siddaramaiah, Also Targets Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday opined that forming a coalition government with JDS was a loss for the Congress as it lost 14 of its MLAs. The Congress leader took to Twitter to speak out against the BJP and also the erstwhile ally JDS.

It was more of loss than gain for @INCKarnataka due to the formation of coalition govt with JD(S). Had we not formed a coalition govt, we would not have lost our 14 MLAs.



3/6#SankalpaSamavesha — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 8, 2021

In a series of tweets, The Congress leader targeted the BJP in the state while alleging that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is 'attempting to spread Sanatana Dharma in the name of Anubhava Mantapa'. He stated that the Sanatana Dharma is an idea of RSS and Yediyurappa has fallen for it.

In one of his tweets, Siddaramaiah said, Anubhava Mantapa should resonate with the ideas of Basavanna and not that of Sanathana Dharma.

Basavanna was the 12th-century Lingayat saint and Bhakti poet, who spread the concept of Anubhava Mantapa (Centre for Experience), which was the socio-religious centre that existed in the present-day Basava Kalyana of Bidar district in Karnataka. Anubhava Mantapa is regarded as the first religious parliament in the history of mankind. This 12th-century centre has a special significance in the history of humanity, as it represents composite culture, philosophy, spirituality, equality among other universal human values. On January 6, Yediyurappa laid the foundation of 'New Anubhava Mantapa' in Basavakalyan, the place where Basaveshwara lived for most of his life.

PM Modi had also made a mention of Anubhava Mantapa in his address at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new Parliament building on December 10.

READ | Arnab Confronts Abusive Karnataka Min; Leader Justifies It Saying 'out Of Frustration'

READ | Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Directs State Planning Board To Prepare Action Plan For Sustainable Development Goals

Siddaramaiah's tweets

India would still be under British if Indian National Congress did not fight for Independence under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. This is the history of @INCIndia.@BJP4India leaders are not freedom fighters but they are only the beneficiaries of Independence.



1/6 pic.twitter.com/WWSO7HkMZ6 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 8, 2021

He further iterated that Congress is a strong party in Karnataka and the recent Gram Panchayat results are "an example for the same," while adding that the panchayat results are an indication of the next assembly election.

"INC Karnataka is a strong party in Karnataka. Recent Gram Panchayat results are an example for the same. This indicates the direction of the next assembly election results as well. This fact will never change," he tweeted.

Our govt had formed a committee under the Chairmanship of G R Chennabasappa to re-establish the philosophy of Basavanna by constructing Anubhava Mantapa.



But now, the Anubhava Mantapa which is being constructed by @BSYBJP is against the principles of Basavanna.



4/6 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 8, 2021

Basavanna spread the idea of equality and social justice. He fought against the evil practices like caste system, untouchability & gender discrimination which was practiced in Sanathana Dharma.



5/6#SankalpaSamavesha — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 8, 2021

.@BSYBJP is attempting to spread Sanathana Dharma in the name of Anubhava Mantapa. This is the idea of RSS & Yediyurappa has fallen for it.



Anubhava Mantapa should resonate the ideas of Basavanna and not that of Sanathana Dharma.



6/6#SankalpaSamavesha — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 8, 2021

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | Dry Run Conducted Successfully In 31 Districts In Karnataka

READ | No Case Of Bird Flu In Karnataka, Says Health Minister