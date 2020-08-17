Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Lash Out At UP Govt, Raise Questions On Security Of Women

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has once again hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government claiming that community-based violence and 'jungle raj' was at its peak in the state. Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP quoting a report on the killing of Sarpanch Satyamev in Azamgarh said, "Violence against community groups, rape is at a peak. Jungle Raj is at the peak."

"Now another terrible incident - Sarpanch Satyamev turned out to be a Dalit and said 'No' due to which he was killed. Condolences to the family members of Satyamev Ji," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Sarpanch Satyamev Jayate also known as 'Pappu Ram' was murdered on Friday by three bike-borne men in Bansgaon. The UP Police has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against four people in connection with the village head’s killing.

Priyanka hits out at UP Govt over security of women

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had hit out at the UP government over the gang rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district saying that there was a complete 'lack of fear' in the minds of the perpetrators in the state. “Bulandshahr, Hapur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Gorakhpur. Such repeated incidents have proven that the Uttar Pradesh government has completely failed in providing security to women,” said the Congress leader.

The Uttar Pradesh cops said they have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against two men accused of the gang rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Lakhimpur Kheri. The girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday. Her body was recovered from a sugarcane field in Isanagar. The incident took place on Friday, around 130 km from Lucknow, in a village close to the Nepal border.

The accused have been booked under Section 302 (murder) and Section 376 (D) (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code. Action against both will be taken under the National Security Act as well.

