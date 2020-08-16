'Unable To Contain Crime': BSP Slams UP Government Over Rape Of 13-year-old

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday targetted the Uttar Pradesh government over the gangrape of a 13-year-old girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. He said the law and order situation in the state is worsening and claimed that the state government has been unable to contain crime.

"See, from some time, the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has been worsening. Rape incidents, murders of Dalits, law and order have become a question in the state. The public is upset and wants such incidents to stop," he said.

"BSP chief Mayawati is repeatedly raising the issue of deteriorating law and order as it is felt that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been unable to contain crime in the state," he told ANI.

READ | Girl Suffers Burns As Rape Accused Tries To Kill Her Mother

READ | Kerala Nun Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal's Trial To Begin On Sept 16; Charges Framed

The Uttar Pradesh cops said they have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against two men accused of gang rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district. The girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday. Her body was recovered from a sugarcane field in Isanagar. The incident took place on Friday, around 130 km from Lucknow, in a village close to the Nepal border.

The accused were booked under Section 302 (murder) and Section 376 (D) (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code. Action against both will be taken under the National Security Act as well.

Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri said two men have been booked under offences of murder and gangrape and additional action will also be taken against them under the NSA.

"Body of a 13-year-old was found from a sugarcane field in Isanagar. An FIR has been registered. Post mortem report has confirmed rape. Two men Santosh Yadav and Sanjay Gautam have been arrested and sent to jail," Kumar told reporters.

READ | Three Rape Teenage Girl In Moving Car In Mumbai; Arrested

READ | Uttar Pradesh: 13-year-old Gang-raped & Murdered, Police To Invoke NSA Against Accused