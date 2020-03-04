The Debate
Companies Act, NRI Stake In Air India, PSBs; HM Amit Shah Tweets Cabinet's Big Decisions

Politics

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to announce the major decisions that were taken by the PM Modi-led Union Cabinet in the day

Amit Shah

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to twitter to announce the major decisions that were taken by the Union Cabinet today. In a big relief to the corporates, the Union Cabinet led by PM Modi on Wednesday approved the Companies (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2019. The bill which seeks to amend the Companies Act 2013 would help remove criminality under the Act in case of defaults which can be determined objectively and which, otherwise, lack the element of fraud or do not involve larger public interest. 

Raed: Union Cabinet Approves 100% FDI In Air India By NRIs, Big Boost To Divestment Likely

Read: Cabinet Clears Proposal For Overseas Listing Of Indian Cos

NRI stake in Air India, merger of PSBs

Amit Shah also tweeted about the govt's decision to not let non-resident Indians acquire a 100% stake in Air India under the automatic route. "In another important decision, Modi govt has today approved amendment to the extant FDI Policy, which permits Foreign Investment(s) in Air India by NRIs, who are Indian Nationals, up to 100%. This decision will lead to an inflow of FDI and growth of investment, income and employment," read his tweet. 

The Home Minister also tweeted about the government's decision in regard to the consolidation of Public Sector Banks or PSBs. Under this, the Cabinet has approved the merger of ten major PSBs into four. 

Read: Home Minister Amit Shah Postpones Hyderabad Rally Amidst Coronavirus Scare In The State

Read: Delhi Police Chief In Parliament To Meet Amit Shah

