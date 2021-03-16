'Comparing PM Modi To Lord Ram Unacceptable': ex-Uttarakhand CM Rebukes Tirath Singh Rawat

Newly sworn-in Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has drawn ire from the Opposition for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lord Ram, with Congress leaders calling it sycophancy and unacceptable.

Condemning the statement, former CM of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat said, "This is heights of sycophancy where one compares a human to a God. Praising your leader is understandable but degrading our Gods by placing them at par with any human being is not right. I hope the new CM understands this." READ | After Uttarakhand CM, BJP replaces state party president Bansidhar with Madan Kaushik

Tirath Singh Rawat had on Sunday compared PM Modi to Lord Ram based on the 'work he has done for society,' while addressing an event in Haridwar. "Just like Lord Ram had done good work for society and that is why people started considering him as God, similarly, in future, the same thing will happen with our beloved Prime Minister too," he said.

In a sharp reaction to this, Congress leader Sumit Hridayesh said, "This is not acceptable. Comparing Lord Ram with the PM is an insult to God. The CM should apologize for this statement."

Uttarakhand's new cabinet ministers

On March 10, the Lok Sabha MP from the Pauri Garhwal constituency took oath as the 9th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat. Later on March 12, a total of 11 ministers took the oath and four new faces were inducted into the cabinet.

The ministers who swore-in last week include Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Harak Singh Rawat, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Yashpal Arya, Arvind Pandey, Ganesh Joshi, Subodh Uniyal. Four others - Rekha Arya, Dhan Singh Rawat, Swami Yatishwaranand took oath as Ministers with Independent charge. While Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik was replaced with state BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat, while Kaushik took over as state BJP chief.