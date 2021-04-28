Cong Announces Reward To Trace 'missing' BJP MP Pragya Thakur Amid COVID, BJP Hits Back

A Madhya Pradesh Congress leader on Tuesday said that BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal is "missing" at a time when her Lok Sabha constituency is recording a high number of COVID-19 cases and offered a Rs 10,000 reward to trace her. In a statement, the state Congress general secretary and spokesman Ravi Saxena said that COVID-19 patients in Bhopal are facing a shortage of medicines and other critical medical equipment.

Ravi Saxena said, "BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur is missing during the pandemic and at a time when people need her the most. This is the misfortune of Bhopal’s citizens who are running from pillar to post for injections, ventilators, oxygen, medicines and dying due to COVID-19. I announce a reward of Rs 10,000 for anyone who traces her."

Reacting to the Congress leader's statements, the Madhya Pradesh BJP unit termed Saxena's announcement of reward as an insensitive act and cited the ill-health of the 51-year-old member of the Parliament as a reason for her absence. Hitting out at the Opposition party, Pragya Singh Thakur said that Saxena was also missing during the first wave of the pandemic last year.

"This is a known fact that Pragya Singh Thakur was air-lifted to Mumbai for treatment when she fell seriously ill. The statements of the Congress leader are shameful and show insensitivity of his party. Her health issues were caused by "torture" under the Congress regime when she faced false charges," state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said while referring to the Malegaon blast case of 2008 in which she is an accused.

Currently, Madhya Pradesh is reeling under a severe second wave of COVID-19, and Indore and Bhopal are among the worst- affected districts.

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh so far has recorded over 5,25,407 positive cases, out of which, 4,25,812 have successfully recovered and 5,319 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 13,417 new cases, 11,577 fresh recoveries and 98 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 94,276.

