Cong Attacks Haryana CM Over Clashes Between Farmers & Cops In Hisar; Demands Resignation

In yet another attempt to politicise the ongoing farmers' protest, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took to his official Twitter handle and released a video to instigate protesters. In his video, Randeep Singh Surjewala was heard accusing Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar-led govt of carrying out a lathi charge on the agitating farmers. While stating that Manoharlal Khattar and Dushyant Chautala are committing a heinous crime by attacking the innocent farmers, the Congress Spokesperson demanded Haryana CM's resignation and advised him to join the protest at Tikri Border.

किसान की पगड़ी पुलिस की लाठियों से लाल कर,

किसानों मज़दूरों पर क़हर और बेहिसाब जुल्म कर,

किसान मज़दूर पर गोली,लाठी,आँसु गैस चला कर,

खट्टर सरकार का जनरल डायर वाला चेहरा उजागर हो गया है।



याद रखें खट्टर-दुष्यंत की जोड़ी,

सब याद रखा जाएगा, सब हिसाब लिया जाएगा।#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/aPMmzzTG2D — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 16, 2021

Remarking that the 'devil face' of the Haryana government has now been exposed in front of the protesting farmers, Surjewala stated that everything will be remembered and everything will be accounted for. This statement by the Congress Spokesperson came after violent protests had erupted outside a COVID centre in Hisar, after which many farmers had been arrested by the Police.

Violent Protest Erupts Outside COVID Centre In Hisa

The protesting farmers on Sunday moved from the border areas to Haryana's COVID-19 care centre in Hisar where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was inaugurating a 500-bed hospital. On-ground visuals show that the protesters turned violent resulting in lathi-charge and tear-gas usage by the state police.

Sources suggest that the farmers who are protesting against the three farm laws in Delhi borders have now decided to interrupt every proceeding of the Haryana government. A huge crowd gathered at the site all of a sudden as security forces were deployed in the area and a clash broke out between them. The clash took place as the farmers tried to break the barricades placed by the police with their tractors. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha protesting on the border also backed the protest.

This is not the first time that protesters created ruckus in events attended by Haryana Chief Minister and have also stated that unless the new farm laws were scrapped, the protests will not cease.

Farmers' agitation

Thousands of farmers in India, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops. So far, 11 rounds of talks have taken place between the government and farmer leaders with both sides hardening their positions. In the last round of talks, the government offered to suspend the laws for 1-1.5 years and form a joint committee to find solutions, in return for protesting farmers going back to their respective homes from Delhi borders.

Republic Day's tractor parade on January 26 in New Delhi, which was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new Agri laws, had dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

(Image: Twitter- @rssurjewala, PTI, ANI)