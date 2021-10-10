Cong Leader Hooda Accuses Haryana Govt Of Failing In Poll Promises; 'all Sections Unhappy'

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday alleged that all sections were unhappy with the BJP-JJP led state government as it has not fulfilled any poll promise.

While addressing a public meeting at the ''Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh'' programme in Chief Minister M L Khattar's constituency, Hooda said,

“All sections are unhappy with this government... Not just their electoral promises, but the common minimum programme (of the BJP-JJP) has also not been implemented by the ruling coalition in their tenure till now."

“In such a situation, no more time can be given to the government formed for mere opportunism and selfishness. That is why the Congress Legislature Party has decided that now it will go to the public in every district and every assembly constituency and establish direct communication with the people,” the former CM added.

Speaking on Farmers of the state, Hooda stated,

“I have myself seen in the mandis (agricultural markets) of the state that smooth procurement of paddy has not started so far despite the government changing the dates repeatedly.” “Farmers are forced to keep their paddy on the roads as their crop is neither being lifted from the market nor are the farmers getting MSP (minimum support price) or payment,” he added.

Hooda said that the people are facing many problems, including bad roads, polluted water, long power cuts, waterlogging, unbearably high prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, unemployment, crime and corruption.

"Seeing this, it seems that the BJP-JJP coalition government has completely turned its back on the people of the state. I assure the people of Haryana that the opposition will raise these issues on the streets and in the state Vidhan Sabha (state assembly)," he said.

"Under the present government, farmers are not getting MSP, traders are not getting their commission, labourers are not getting fair remuneration and employees are not getting pension. The government is cutting the facilities of every section," he added.

Haryana Farmers Postpone Move To Lay Siege In Ambala

Meanwhile, Farmers in Haryana postponed their move to lay siege to the Naraingarh police station on Sunday after a senior police official assured them that an impartial investigation will be conducted in connection with the cases registered against farmer activists.

Farmers protesting the three central controversial agriculture laws in Naraingarh near Ambala had, on Thursday, alleged that a farmer was injured after being hit by a car, which was a part of the convoy of BJP leaders visiting the area.

Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) faction's move to gherao the Naraingarh police station was postponed after Deputy Superintendent of Police, Naraingarh, Anil Kumar assured the farmers that an impartial investigation will be conducted in the three cases registered against farmer activists.

(With PTI Inputs)