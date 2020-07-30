Congress Leader Somen Mitra Passes Away; Rahul Gandhi, CM Mamata Banerjee Pay Tribute

The political world of Bengal saw the end of an era on Thursday, with the demise of Somendranath Mitra, president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee. Mitra, who was a Congress veteran from Bengal was suffering for long, due to his ill health and was admitted to a private nursing home in Kolkata. He passed away on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, at around 1:30 am.

"All my love and support to family and friends of Somen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness and respect," wrote Rahul Gandhi for Mitra, with whom his relationship goes way long.

Mitra's name was synonymous with Congress in Bengal. Considered to one of the last big leaders of Congress in the state, Mitra was stalwart in Bengal politics, whose political career began during the 1960s as a student leader and continued till his last days.

It was stated that Mitra was mentored by Congress stalwarts sm ABA Ghani Khan Chowdhury. Mitra in brush 1972 became the youngest MLA in the West Bengal Assembly from the Sealdah seat at the age of 26.

Apart from 1977, Mitra continued to win the Sealdah Assembly segment, which now ceases to exist after delimitation, for six consecutive terms from 1982-2006. A 7 time Congress heavyweight MLA, left the party and formed his own organization in 2008, merged it with Mamata Banerjee's party Trinamool and contested on a TMC ticket, as an MP from the Diamond Harbour in 2009, which he won as well.

The Bengal Chief Minister and his former party colleague, Mamata Banerjee also paid her condolences to Mitra.

"Saddened to hear about the passing away of the veteran leader, former MP and @INCWestBengal president Somen Mitra. My deepest condolences to his family, followers and well-wishers," Banerjee said on Twitter.

After a few years and the infamous Saradha scam, Mitra rejoined his parent party Congress in January, 2014, before that he resigned from his MP post.He became the president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee for the second time on 22 September 2018 and served till his death on July 30th 2020.

