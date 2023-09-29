Congress-AAP Fray In Punjab Intensifies Over MLA Sukhpal Khaira's Arrest

The arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with a 2015 drug case has resulted in a political slugfest between the grand old party and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

Alleging vendetta politics, the state president of the Punjab Congress, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, hit out at the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, saying, “This is vendetta politics. CM Mann gave the direction to arrest him. We condemn this unlawful arrest. We are not allowed to meet Sukhpal. God forbid... If something happens to Sukhpal, then CM Mann will be responsible.”

The leader of the opposition in the Punjab State Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, further alleged that the police restrained party members from meeting the arrested MLA.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Bajwa said, “ Went to meet our MLA @SukhpalKhaira in Fazilka today with senior leadership of Punjab Congress. The police stopped us from meeting him. We will fight this vendetta of AAP party legally and on the streets. We won’t be cowed down by such pressure tactics.”

AAP refutes allegations of Vendetta politics

Under fire from the Congress over the arrest of MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang rejected the allegation of political vendetta, claiming that the action against the Bholath MLA was taken according to law.

He further claimed that Khaira was arrested by the Punjab Police after a special investigation team (SIT) found new facts in the drug case.

Speaking to reporters, Kang said, "There is no political vendetta in this matter. We are going as per the rule of law," adding, "If we wanted any political revenge, we have had the government in Punjab for more than a year and a half now; he would have been arrested earlier."

Punjab Police on Thursday (September 28) arrested Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira in connection with a 2015 drugs smuggling case. The arrest was executed under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985, following an unprecedented raid at Khaira's residence. The Congress leader, on his part, voiced his concerns, suggesting that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is orchestrating a conspiracy against him.