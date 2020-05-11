'Kerala Govt Busy In PR Exercise': Cong Accuses Govt Of Inaction On Migrant Workers Plight

The Congress has alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala is engaged in only PR exercise and is least bothered about bringing back people of the state who are stranded in various parts of the country. This comes as over two lakh Keralites strandedin different parts of the country registered on the Norka-Roots web portal, seeking entry passes.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said it has now surfaced that the Indian Railways has run more than 366 trains from various locations in the country. He added that it is really unfortunate that not a single train came to Kerala when thousands of students, women and others have been stranded since the lockdown began in various states in the country.

Furthermore, he said that the lack of arrangement shows the callousnes of the Vijayan administration. He went on to say that the only thing that is happening today is a very high profile PR exercise by the US-based PR and Marketing firm Sprinklr which is focussed on the upcoming elections.

Seven New Cases In Kerala, Total Cases Touch 20

Seven people including three who had arrived from Abu Dhabi on May 7 in the repatriation flight from the gulf sector, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of people under treatment for the virus in Kerala to 20.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had on Saturday said the new cases were a "warning to those coming back from abroad and for other states to be on the alert." Of the seven fresh cases, three are from Wayanad, two from Thrissur and one each from Ernakulam and Malappuram, State Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

