Congress' Acharya Pramod Quips 'is Obama A Modi Bhakt'; Calls Rahul Gandhi 'God' Of Party

A controversy has broken out as former US President Barack Obama opined on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his new book. As BJP started mocking the Wayanad MP based on the quotes by Obama, Congress leader Acharya Pramod on Saturday has termed him as 'God of Congress''. He lashed out at Obama asking if the former US President studied with Gandhi in his school or is an old friend. He also asked - "May be Obama should openly state that he is also a blind follower of Modi, if it is the case."

Obama calls Rahul Gandhi 'nervous'

Rahul Gandhi has come under the attack of BJP all over again after the former US President Barack Obama in his new book - 'A Promised Land', described him as "nervous". Coming to his rescue, AICC General Secretary Tariq Anwar said that Rahul Gandhi has changed a lot since he met Obama and it is difficult to assess someone in short meetings.

The 44th US President has opined on Gandhi and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh in his new book. According to a book review by the New York Times, Obama has opined on the Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi stating, "Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject”. He has also opined on Dr Singh as a 'someone having a kind of impassive integrity'. Apart from these Indian politicians, Obama has reportedly described Russsian President Vladimir Putin reminding him of 'the street-smart bosses who used to run Chicago at one point in time'.

