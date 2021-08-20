On Friday, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that the Union government doesn't have a long-term strategy to deal with Afghanistan. He was speaking to the media in the context of the Taliban ousting the Ashraf Ghani-led government in Afghanistan. Expressing the fear that the country is getting isolated in the world owing to its foreign policy, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha contended that Pakistan will seek to foment trouble in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of the Taliban. On this occasion, he also unequivocally condemned certain elements in India who have praised the terror outfit.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury remarked, "We have invested so much money there. Today, we are getting isolated in our foreign policy as far as Afghanistan is concerned. It is necessary to engage with Afghanistan if possible through another country. Otherwise, we will get isolated. The situation in Afghanistan may have a spillover event in India. Because Pakistan has a nefarious design of joining Kashmir with the Taliban. ISI will organize it."

"We oppose those who are praising the Taliban despite living in India. However, the Centre should ensure that we do not get isolated in foreign policy. While America is one side and China, Russia and Iran are on the other side. We are in the middle. We do not have any long-term vision for Afghanistan," he added.

Ex-External Affairs Minister lauds India's approach

A day earlier, Natwar Singh who served as the External Affairs Minister in the Congress government, lauded the Union government's handling of the crisis. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the nonagenarian leader observed that the Taliban doesn't know how to run a government. He opined, "So far, the government of India hasn't committed any mistakes. They have taken the correct steps. If the 152 Indian Embassy persons would have remained there, they would have faced a lot of difficulties. We haven't snapped our diplomatic relations."

Making it clear that there was no need for India to initiate talks with the Taliban at this juncture, he also accused Pakistan of funding and training the terror outfit. Singh said, "Americans left behind their weapons, aircraft and tanks. Pakistan will train the Taliban to use them as they don't know. They will take time to stabilise Afghanistan. If more countries start to recognise, then the situation will change. Our government will take an appropriate decision then". At the same time, he also hinted at the possibility of India incurring a loss owing to its massive investment in Afghanistan.