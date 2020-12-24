Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Alleges CM Mamata Banerjee Paved Way For BJP In Bengal

Attacking poll-bound West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that she has paved way for BJP in the state. He said that the people of Bengal had no relation with the saffron party but the doors to BJP were opened by Trinamool Congress. Citing the TMC-BJP alliance in 1999 Lok Sabha polls, Chowdhury has said that Congress had warned Mamata at that time but she helped the strengthening of BJP in Bengal, as per ANI.

Prashant Kishor's campaign for TMC

In the run-up to the West Bengal elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has started various digital campaigns. A brainchild of poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) team, sources said that TMC has started the groundwork for the polls as early as in 2019. Some of the campaigns that have been recently launched are 'Duare Sarkar' for doorstep delivery of government services, 'Mark Yourself safe from BJP', etc.

Earlier the TMC had launched 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign, also a brainchild of Kishor, about a year ago. In it, people with any grievances on any issue could contact the Chief Minister's office by dialling a helpline number or through WhatsApp and Facebook. It has also launched a campaign "Bangla r Gorbo Mamata" (Didi, the pride of Bengal) in March.

BJP's Bengal campaign

BJP has focused to win 200 seats in the 294-member Bengal Assembly and is applying its tried and tested booth level strategy. The saffron party has placed its top leaders in Bengal with chief JP Nadda and ex-chief Amit Shah scheduled to visit Bengal every month till elections. While CAA is an issue for the party, Shah has said that it will be done after COVID vaccination, even as party's election in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, has said that it is likely to be implemented in January. Accusing Bengal CM of attacking its leaders, BJP has decided to not project any chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal Assembly polls. With the death of leaders in the numerous clashes, BJP has taken to the streets to protest, often on the receiving end of blows from the Kolkata police.

West Bengal polls

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats, and establishing itself as the major Opposition force in the state. Recently TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy, has deployed its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

