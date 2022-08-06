Congress' Adhir Ranjan Sparks Row; Says 'better For BJP To Worship Ravan In Place Of Ram'

In yet another controversial statement, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of diverting people's attention by resorting to their 'only weapon- Ram' on Saturday. Speaking to the media, the Member of Parliament. however, had a suggestion for the saffron party that instead of Ram, they should start worshipping Ravan.

Explaining his point, the Parliamentarian said, "During the regime of Ram, each and every person used to remain happy but during the regime of Ravan, they used to suffer from infliction. The same has been the experience of the people of the country across the nation, so better they worship Ravan in place of Ram. Ram is anti-thetical to the ideology, the political state being persuaded by the BJP party."

BJP calls Congress' protest anti-Ram

The statement came in response to Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah linking the protest of Congress to 'insulting' Lord Ram. Talking to the media, Home Minister Shah said the day chosen by Congress to protest was deliberate to belittle the Bhoomi puja for Ram Temple, which was done on August 5, 2019.

Taking a cue from Union Home Minister’s comments, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath asked Congress to apologise to the nation for “insulting” Ram devotees by staging protests in black clothes on the day the construction of the Ram temple began in Ayodhya two years back.

Congress 'Black protest'

Despite the Delhi Police denying them permission, Congress leaders staged a massive protest in the national capital over price rise, unemployment and GST on Friday. When the MPs and other leaders dressed in black clothes tried to march from the Parliament to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, they were stopped at Vijay Chowk. A total of 335 protesters including 65 Congress MPs were detained under the Delhi Police Act to maintain law and order in the area. After spending almost 6 hours at the police station, leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Jairam Ramesh were released.

Thereafter, the Delhi Police filed an FIR in connection with the protest. The said FIR was registered under IPC Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in discharge of his public function), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).